Watch the full 'Seinfeld' reunion

Seinfeld's Jerry and George reunited for one of the Super Bowl's best commercials — and there's more where that came from.

In the 90-second spot, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) meets up with George (Jason Alexander) for coffee at their favorite haunt, Tom's Restaurant. The two waste no time before they start bickering about nothing, and even Newman (Wayne Knight) stops by. The scene, however, is just a segment from Seinfeld's Crackle web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

In a statement to The New York Times, Seinfeld explained how the reunion happened.

"Fox approached Larry [David] and me about doing some kind ofSeinfeld reunion for the halftime broadcast because of the New York connection," Seinfeld said. "So we thought throwing Jerry, George and Newman into a Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee was a fun way to do it. Larry and I wrote the script in one sitting, just like old times, and working with him, Jason and Wayne was a total blast, as it always was."

Seinfeld also notes that the clip wasn't a commercial since neither he nor Sony, Crackle's owner, paid for the presence during the game.

What did you think of the reunion 16 years in the making?

