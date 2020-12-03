Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

Warren Berlinger, 'Happy Days' and 'Cannonball Run' actor, dead at 83

The actor also had an extensive career on Broadway

By Nate Day | Fox News
Warren Berlinger, an actor known for his roles in "Happy Days" and "The Cannonball Run," has died. He was 83.

His daughter, Elizabeth Berlinger, Tarantini confirmed to People magazine that her father died on Wednesday in Valencia, Calif., at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Berlinger's cause of death was not given.

Outside of Hollywood, the actor also appeared on stage a number of times, even making it to Broadway.

Warren Berlinger, who appeared on 'Operation Petticoat,' has deid at 83. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

"His favorite role on stage was J. Pierrepont in 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,'" Tarantini said, "but I don't know anyone who succeeded in life more than my dad."

She added: "Everyone who met him loved him, everyone."

Born in 1937, Berlinger made his Broadway debut at just nine years old in the 1946 classic musical "Annie Get Your Gun," per IBDB.

Not long after, he made his way to Tinseltown, earning his first credited on-screen role in "The Secret Storm," according to his IMDb profile.

Henry Winkler (left) and Warren Berlinger (right) in 'Happy Days.' (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Outside of "Charlie's Angels" and "Happy Days," Berlinger had stints in TV shows like "Friends," "Laverne & Shirley," "Murder, She Wrote" and "Grace and Frankie" -- his most recent credit.

Berlinger also appeared in films such as "The Cannonball Run" and "Blue Demin," an adaptation of the Broadway play, for which he reprised his theatre award-winning role.

The actor was married to actress Betty Lou Keim until her death in 2010. Per Deadline, he is survived by their four children: Lisa, David, Edward and Elizabeth. Additionally, he is survived by eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

