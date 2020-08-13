Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper lands comedy special on Netflix

Sarah Cooper, who has risen to fame during the coronavirus outbreak with her viral impersonations of President Trump, has landed a Netflix special.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that its new comedy special "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be premiering on the streaming platform this fall.

The program is described as a "variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects" and will feature special guests that will participate in interviews and sketches.

The special is being directed by Natasha Lyonne, known for starring in Netflix shows "Orange is the New Black" and "Russian Doll," and is being produced by Cooper, Lyonne, as well as Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew, and Paula Pell.

Cooper became an instant viral sensation with her TikTok videos using the latest soundbites of President Trump and lip-syncing over them with over-the-top performances. Many of her most-watch videos were inspired from clips from Trump's coronavirus task force briefings while others came from various press conferences and interviews.

Each of her videos have gathered tens of millions of views across social media, landing herself with over 2.2 million Twitter followers.

As one of the only celebrities to make a name for herself amid the pandemic, Cooper was on the late-night circuit earlier this year appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." She even guest-hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live" earlier this week while host Jimmy Kimmel has been on vacation.

Many of President Trump's critics also speculated that he had taken action to ban TikTok in the United States because of the popularity of Cooper's videos instead of cracking down on Chinese government's influence of TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance over cybersecurity threats.