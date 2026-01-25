Victoria Beckham reunites with Spice Girls as rift with son Brooklyn deepens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Victoria Beckham reunited with the Spice Girls to celebrate former bandmate Emma Bunton's 50th birthday amid her family drama with her estranged son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old fashion designer, known as Posh Spice, shared a photo to Instagram in which she was seen with three of her former band members at a party hosted by Bunton (Baby Spice) at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds region of England. Beckham smiled as she posed alongside Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice) and Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm (Sporty Spice).

The only Spice Girl absent from the festivities was Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Scary Spice), who previously sent public well wishes on Bunton's actual birthday, Jan. 21.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx," Beckham wrote alongside the photo of the foursome.

Beckham's husband, David Beckham, 50, commented on the post, writing, "This made me happy I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x."

Bunton also took to the comments section of Beckham's post, sharing, "Love you all so much," alongside a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the week, Bunton marked her official birthday with an appearance on the radio show "Heart Breakfast," which she hosted from 2013 to 2018. During the show, a video message from Brown, 50, was played in which she celebrated Bunton's milestone birthday.

"Bunton!" Brown exclaimed in the clip. "Welcome to the fifty club! I wish I was there with you on your special big birthday day. I love you. Happy birthday."

Brown, Halliwell-Horner and Chisholm also shared Instagram tributes to Bunton on Jan. 21. Alongside a slideshow of throwback photos featuring herself with Bunton, Brown wrote, "My dear ‘BUNTON’ you will always be BABY to me even though you are now the big 50!!!!!!! Happy Birthday I Love you lots and lots and lots !!!"

Halliwell-Horner, 53, posted a black and white image of Bunton from their early Spice Girls days along with two photos in which she was seen with her former band members.

"Happy 50th birthday @emmaleebunton!" she wrote in the caption. "I love you so much, you are such a special person with the biggest heart - grateful to have you in my life. Wishing you so much joy and love."

Chisholm, 52, shared a video compilation featuring clips of herself and Bunton, writing, "We have experienced so much together since that day we picked you up in Geri’s battered Fiat Uno at Maidenhead station, the day that changed everything. I love you with all of my heart."

She continued, "Always there for me and everyone in your life you’re the most incredible Mum, bandmate and friend. Happy Birthday my love, I can’t wait to celebrate you!!!! Have the best day, month and 50th year!! LOVE YOU BABY!"

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls rose to global fame in 1996 with the release of their debut album "Spice," which became one of the best-selling albums of all time. By the late 1990s, they became one of the most commercially successful pop groups in history, dominating pop culture, fashion and music.

The group effectively disbanded in 2001, though they later reunited for limited tours and performances, including their "The Return of the Spice Girls" Tour, which featured all five members and ran from 2007 to 2008.

Beckham's appearance at Bunton's celebration comes after her son Brooklyn released an explosive statement in which he addressed longstanding speculation of a feud between him and his famous parents. Rumors of a family rift had been swirling since Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022.

In a lengthy post on Instagram stories shared on Jan. 19, Brooklyn confirmed he is estranged from his parents, adding, "I do not want to reconcile with my family." In the post, he claimed he had "no choice" but to address the situation publicly, accusing his parents of planting stories and speaking to the press.

He went on to accuse his parents of attempting to bribe him into "signing away the rights to" his name, and treating him differently afterward. The post also alleges that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and that she purposefully didn't make his wife a wedding dress and only informed the bride shortly before the wedding, leaving her scrambling to find a new dress.

"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety . For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief," he wrote.

Brooklyn's lengthy statement concluded, "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

In addition to Brooklyn, Beckham and David share sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, along with daughter Harper, 14.

Fox News Digital's Lori A. Bashian contributed to this report.