Victoria Beckham abruptly changes subject when asked about David affair allegations during podcast interview

Victoria Beckham subtly dodged questions about her marriage to David Beckham years after the soccer star's alleged affairs.

Victoria refused to dwell on the speculation her marriage faced during a candid conversation on the podcast, "Call Her Daddy."

"You've dealt with speculations throughout your whole career about your marriage," host Alexandra Cooper asked Victoria, before hinting at the affair allegations which were discussed in the 2023 documentary, "Beckham." "I know David touched on this in the documentary. Can you just explain how you and David handled this?"

"Do you know ... we’ve had so much thrown at us, and we were talking about it because we’ve recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary and, by the way, people said it wouldn’t work. ... Twenty-six years," she added. "We’ve had so much thrown at us, and we’ve always just been there together and just ridden the storm. Ridden the d--- storm."

Victoria abruptly steered the conversation away from her marriage to David, redirecting the discussion to her eating disorder, the topic she had been addressing before the question about her relationship.

"But, you know, just lastly on the eating thing. What is interesting is I've had so many women message me — come up to me — after seeing the documentary and say how they can relate," she quickly said, effectively shutting down the conversation about her marriage.

"And you know, I talked to Harper about it because she's obviously seen the documentary, and little girls still obsess over food. It's still a big conversation at school. And I think that if my experience with it and my story can help anyone or encourage anyone to talk, that's another really good reason to have done this."

Victoria previously admitted she "resented" her husband after he was accused of being unfaithful to the pop star in 2003. She opened up about their life together while speculation fueled media headlines in David's own documentary, "Beckham."

"It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," she said in the Netflix documentary, which was released in October 2023.

In 2003, the Beckhams lived separately, with Victoria and the children residing in the United Kingdom while David lived in Spain, where he played for Real Madrid. Neither Victoria nor David mentioned the women he allegedly had affairs with by name in the documentary, but they seemingly spoke about the infidelity allegations while headlines from that time were shown on the screen.

"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us," Victoria said. "Here’s the thing. We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other," she explained. "But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.

"It was an absolute circus, and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it."

Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck each claimed they had an affair with David in 2003. Loos had worked as David's personal assistant and came forward saying she had a four-month relationship with David, while Marbeck alleged the two had shared explicit text messages for two years and had slept together.

David denied the allegations at the time.

"During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," he said in a statement. "The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

