Meghan Markle yelled at staff for minor infractions, hyper-specific demands: report

As Meghan Markle faces allegations of bullying her former royal staff, insiders who were privy to the alleged abuse are speaking out about the difficulty they had working with the Duchess of Sussex.

On Wednesday, the Palace announced that it was launching a human resources investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had experienced bullying at the hands of Markle in 2018. Her representatives have since denied the allegations.

However, speaking to The Sunday Times, sources close to the couple during their time in Kensington Palace said that working with both Markle and Prince Harry was difficult at that time.

"The entire household was on the verge of quitting," a source told the outlet. "It was drama, drama, drama with those two."

The former "Suits" actress is said to have had very precise demands when she was a senior working member of the royal family. A senior royal source told the outlet of one particularly egregious tirade Markle allegedly issued on her former personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, who is said to have left her position "traumatized."

"Soon after the engagement, Meghan hosted a shooting party at Sandringham for Harry’s friends. She ordered personally embroidered blankets for each of the guests, in red. When they arrived, they weren’t the right shade of red for Meghan and she went mental at Melissa," the source claims.

Other sources claim that the run-up to their wedding in 2018 was equally fraught with intense demands and retribution for failure. She reportedly complained about the Kingdom Choir’s arrangement of "Stand By Me," which was performed at the wedding, as well as her engagement interview.

Others claim that, after the wedding, she tried to pit Harry against the royal staff in order to have her demands met, with some royal insiders going as far as to claim that she changed him for the worst. At one point both were made aware of the growing discontent in staff morale, prompting Harry to issue an apology that went over well and Markle to perform a gesture of getting the staff breakfast that did not go over as well.

Allegations of bullying staff first cropped up days before Meghan and Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey where they’re expected to air some grievances about their time as royals.

Despite the Palace’s investigation, Markle has denied the allegations against her.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.