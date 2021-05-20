Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 3-year anniversary not acknowledged publicly by royal family amid rift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's three-year anniversary came and went on Wednesday with no public acknowledgment from their family members on the other side of the pond.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle in a televised ceremony watched by millions around the world. While the couple likely celebrated hitting their three years of marriage at home in private, it was obvious the British royal family did not see it fit to commemorate the memorable day in the public eye.

Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Charles, Harry's father, shared well wishes publicly on social media, despite both acknowledging Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10-year anniversary just last month.

Instead, the royal family shared two announcements on Wednesday from their official online accounts. The first announced Princess Beatrice, Harry's cousin, is pregnant with her first child. The second showed the Prince of Wales and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, carrying out a two-day visit to Ireland.

Many would argue the royal family's lack of well wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their special day isn't surprising given their bombshell March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the two spoke of racial attitudes within the family.

Harry, 36, also admitted there's "a lot to work through" between him and his father.

"I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know," the duke told Winfrey.

Harry also claimed he felt "trapped" within the royal family.

"I didn't see a way out," he explained. "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped. Trapped within the system like the rest of the family. My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Markle and Harry’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 when they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Following their move to California, they chose to make permanent their life outside of their royal duties .

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the royal family said in a statement at the time.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement continued. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

