Meghan Markle demanding to see evidence in Buckingham Palace bullying probe

Meghan Markle wants to know precisely who’s calling her a bully — and she’s demanding that Buckingham Palace name names.

The duchess wants to see all documents, emails, and text messages related to the bullying probe begun against her by the Queen, The Mail on Sunday reported.

Meanwhile, both sides of the bullying row appear to be lawyering up.

Buckingham Palace is mulling bringing in an independent law firm to investigate the allegations, according to another story in The Sun.

And the former "Suits" actress and lapsed royal is assembling her own legal team to quash what a source on her side is calling a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," the Mail on Sunday reports.

Former aides of Markle and Prince Harry are eager to help with the probe ordered up last week by the queen.

Markle has been accused of creating a toxic work environment and allegedly reducing staffers to tears when she lived at Kensington Palace after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, according to a Times of London article published on March 2.

In one alleged incident, a royal aide told a colleague "I can’t stop shaking" as they anticipated a confrontation with the Duchess, the Times reported.

Buckingham Palace initially said it was launching its own investigation into the duchess, but now appears interested in fostering at least the appearance of an independent probe.

The bullying claims came days before Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS last Sunday.

In the two-hour special, the Duchess revealed her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, made her cry before her wedding, she didn’t receive help transitioning into royal life and that someone in the royal family raised concerns about "how dark" baby Archie would be when he was born, among other bombshell allegations.