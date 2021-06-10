Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to ‘keep the peace’ with royal family, source claims: ‘All is not forgiven’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly want to keep the peace with the British royal family following the birth of their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday in California. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

"All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews – which by the way, the pair have no regrets about – they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace," a source alleged to Us Weekly on Thursday.

In March, the former American actress, 39, and the British prince, 36, gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in which the couple described painful comments about how dark their firstborn Archie’s skin might be before his birth. Markle talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S CHILDREN WILL INHERIT ROYAL TITLES WHEN PRINCE CHARLES BECOMES KING: REPORT

The former "Suits" star also discussed the fact that her son was not given the title of prince. Harry said the royal family cut him off financially after he announced plans to step back from his roles – and that he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother left behind.

The televised tell-all, which was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally, occurred after they quit royal duties and moved to America.

Shortly after the sit-down aired, Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

Most recently, Harry and Winfrey, 67, collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental-health series "The Me You Can’t See" where the duke opened up about the trauma he faced after losing his mother Diana.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S SPOKESPERSON SAYS QUEEN ELIZABETH WAS ‘SUPPORTIVE’ OF LILIBET’S NAME

It is believed that after the couple arrived home from the hospital, they introduced the reigning monarch, 95, to her namesake via a video call.

The source added that Harry "has always maintained a great relationship with his grandmother."

Despite leaving royal duties, Harry’s place in the order of succession to the throne remains.

The first seven places remain unchanged: Prince Charles; Prince William; William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Harry, and his son, Archie.

Lilibet’s birth moves Prince Andrew, who was born second in line in 1960, down to the ninth place.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple wrote in a statement that accompanied the birth announcement on Sunday.

The baby is "more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," they continued.

The baby girl was born at 11:40 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, and weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz, a spokesperson for the couple said. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the queen and other members of the family had been informed and are "delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes accompanied the announcement. The couple has said that in lieu of gifts, they request those interested learn about or support nonprofit organizations working for women and girls, including Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began last year over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the duchess. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.