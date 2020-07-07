Vanessa Bryant rediscovers ‘Sex and the City’ finale dress Kobe Bryant gifted her

Vanessa Bryant revealed in a touching post on Instagram that her late husband, Kobe Bryant, gifted her the dress the “Sex and the City” character Carrie Bradshaw wore on the series finale.

Bryant, 38, posted a side-by-side image of Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed Bradshaw, in the finale dress along with a photo of the dress in her home.

“I love you my baby @kobebryant,” she wrote.

Bryant continued: “I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago. Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion.”

“He was SO romantic. Still showing me he ❤️'s me from Heaven,” she added. “Love you forever boo-boo.”

In the caption, Bryant explained that the dress was worn when “Mr. Big gets Carrie back. Paris.”

“Missing my boo-boo and my sweet girl. So nice to have found this dress today. You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE,” she wrote.

Kris Jenner commented, "I just watched this !!!! How special!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Kim Kardashian chimed in and said, “Wow!!!! This is so special!”

Kobe and the couple’s daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January along with the pilot, two of Gianna’s basketball teammates, three parents of the players and the team’s basketball coach.

The late NBA player was survived by his wife and three of their daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1.