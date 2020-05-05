Vanessa Bryant celebrates birthday with letter from late husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, was able to open a letter from her husband on her birthday on Tuesday.

Bryant said that she found an envelope on Monday, and she wanted to wait to open it, so it could give her something to look forward to on her first birthday without Kobe and their daughter, Gigi, whose 14th birthday would have been on May 1.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi," Bryant said. “I waited to open one more letter on my birthday."

Bryant’s friends were quick to comment messages of support included Lala Anthony, the wife of Carmelo Anthony.

"That's beautiful V,” Lala Anthony said. “Today is your day. We celebrate you. We love you. We got your back forever. Happy happy birthday."

A few days ago, Bryant asked friends, family, and fans to show support for her daughter's birthday by wearing red, which was Gigi's favorite color.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant -- along with John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan -- were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Cali.

In her Instagram caption, Bryant added, "Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."