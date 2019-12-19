Kris Jenner keeps a wax figure of herself at home

Who needs a mirror when you've got a wax figure of yourself?

On Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian revealed that her media mogul mother, Kris Jenner, keeps a wax figure of herself in her home.

Kardashian, 39, posted a video to her Instagram story from Jenner's home, showing fans the sculpture, which looks eerily similar to the 64-year-old reality TV "momager."

"The wax [museum] has given my mom her wax figure to have just sitting at her bar," Kardashian, 39, said in the video. "But you guys have no idea how real this looks."

The video gets in close to the figure's face and Kardashian points out that everything on the face -- right down to the hairline and freckles -- is eerily similar to its subject.

"It's wearing her favorite Dolce tux," the reality star continued. "... It's exact, down to the little mark she has!"

She added: "I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is."

Jenner also shared a video of Kardashian seeing the figure for the first time.

"Oh my God, what is that?" Kardashian exclaimed. "That is so funny. Oh my God, this is so crazy and real."

Jenner told her daughter: "It's so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you."

She also showed her wax doppelganger to cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen, who stared at the figure in awe.

"Okay Chrissy is obsessed with me, truly," Jenner said in the Instagram video. "She's staring at me like it's me, but it's not even me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a few moments of silence, Teigen, 34, asks: "Does it have nipples?"