Usher announces ‘full-capacity’ Las Vegas residency for 2021 amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Usher is headed to Caesars Palace for a Las Vegas residency beginning in 2021.

The “Confessions” singer made the announcement on Friday, promoting the tickets before they go on sale Sept. 10.

Usher, 41, plans to feature “a little bit of acting, a little bit of personality, a little bit of music, dance,” and more during his 12 performances from July 16, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022.

This is the first Las Vegas residency announced since February after all were canceled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I cannot wait to perform for an audience,” he told Billboard on Friday. “In Vegas, I get a chance to create the show that I want, and I get a chance to be with my fans who've been cooped up for months and months.”

Usher said this opportunity is a “real treat.”

“You have benchmarks, right? You want to have your record played on the radio and then go on to win a Grammy. Vegas was always a benchmark for me that I couldn't wait to be able to do,” the award-winning artist said.

The “Burn” singer added: “I can be more intimate than I've ever been with my audience, allowing people to come in and feel a different level of connection to the songs. Las Vegas is all about really shining it up.”

Usher said he utilized the time in quarantine to tap into his creativity.

“When you aren’t able to move around and do shows and interact, it changes the dynamic of how you create music and how you create intellectual property,” he told the outlet.

“I would say the one great benefit is that I feel more connected. I feel more empathetic, as far as some of the things that I chose to write about, songs that I chose to offer to the world. I feel I was able to better myself,” the “Yeah!” singer said.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, venue representatives told Billboard that tickets will be sold to full capacity for the arena that fits 4,300 seats.

“It’s great to be able to have this to look forward to. I think this is the platform to show the world richer experiences and to give people something that will be remarkable,” Usher said of the upcoming show.

Cher, Sting, Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers, Shania Twain, and Derek Hough are among the many celebrity performers who canceled or postponed their residencies in Las Vegas due to the novel virus and the city’s shutdown.

Casinos in Sin City re-opened back in June.