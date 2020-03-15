Coronavirus concerns cause Kelly Clarkson to postpone Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

Clarkson, 37, was set to begin a residency at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood on April 1, but the shows have been postponed.

The singer made the announcement midday Friday.

"As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1 opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July," Clarkson's statement said.

She continued: "Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can't wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

Many music events have been canceled recently in light of the ongoing global health crisis.

Clarkson's fellow pop stars Mariah Carey, Madonna, Cher and more have been forced to cancel or postpone shows, while music festival South by Southwest [SXSW] has been canceled.

Talk shows like Clarkson's have also begun to film without live studio audiences or halt production entirely.