Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published

Coronavirus concerns cause Kelly Clarkson to postpone Las Vegas residency

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 15Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

Clarkson, 37, was set to begin a residency at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood on April 1, but the shows have been postponed.

The singer made the announcement midday Friday.

JANA KRAMER DEFENDS HER INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

"As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1 opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July," Clarkson's statement said.

She continued: "Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can't wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS POSTPONED AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Many music events have been canceled recently in light of the ongoing global health crisis.

Kelly Clarkson. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Clarkson's fellow pop stars Mariah Carey, Madonna, Cher and more have been forced to cancel or postpone shows, while music festival South by Southwest [SXSW] has been canceled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Talk shows like Clarkson's have also begun to film without live studio audiences or halt production entirely.