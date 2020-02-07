Shania Twain extending her 'Let's Go!' Las Vegas residency

Singer Shania Twain announced that she’s extending her Las Vegas residency for another four months.

The country and pop icon, who began her “Let’s Go!” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Dec. 6, took to Twitter Thursday to share the news with her fans.

“Just announced! I am extending my Let's Go! Vegas residency at @zappostheater, with new shows August - December. Tickets go on sale February 14th at 10am PT. I look forward to spending more time with you all,” she wrote.

Twain first announced her residency in June, remarking on her triumphant return to Sin City after ending a similar run in 2014.

“Everybody knows that Vegas is awesome and it's only getting better," she said at the time.

"Not everybody gets invited to do a residency and certainly not a long-term residency. It's one thing to go and do six shows or something like that, but when you're in a long-term residency, it's a commitment," she added. "A really big commitment."

The star went on to note exactly how helpful being in Las Vegas to perform is for her voice.

“You can really take advantage of the highest standard technology that is usually too sensitive to take on the road and travel. You can't pack it up and take it down every day. So it's a production dream, Las Vegas," she said.

"And also, it's just great for my voice to be able to be stabilized in an environment that I can control. And I really appreciate that these days with all my Lyme disease voice issues."

Twain trained with coaches and worked extensively to rebuild her voice after she contracted Lyme disease. After 15 years, she finally released an album, 2017's "Now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.