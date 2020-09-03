Derek Hough sets 'Dancing with the Stars' return for season 29

"Dancing with the Stars" will welcome back one of their most well-known dancing alums: Derek Hough.

The six-time winner will participate in the show's upcoming 29th season in some capacity, "Good Morning America" confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday.

The tweet also teased that he may not be returning to his usual role as a professional dancer.

"TUESDAY: @derekhough is coming BACK to @DancingABC - but what will he be doing?" said the message. "TUNE IN TO @GMA TUESDAY TO FIND OUT! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS."

Alongside the statement was a brief video featuring clips of the 35-year-old dancer's moments on the dance floor.

Hough has won more times than any other pro on the show, bagging mirror ball trophies alongside Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley and Bindi Irwin.

His last season on the show was the 23rd when he was paired with Marilu Henner and placed sixth.

The star is also an actor and singer, leaving plenty of doors open for his return to the competition series, not to mention his sister, Julianne Hough, has served as a judge on the show previously.

Also circulating is speculation that he could join Tyra Banks as a co-host after the exits of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

"My initial reaction — I guess I was pretty shocked. Tom Bergeron is such a staple of 'Dancing With the Stars,' and he's a good friend of mine. We're friends, and he's a good man and he's been there since the beginning, and he's just a great guy," Hough said after the casting reveal. "But you also understand that we're in the entertainment industry, nothing is certain, and there's always these efforts to reinvigorate and switch things up. So, you look at that and go, that's also understandable, I think."

However, he had only good things to say about Banks.

"To be honest, Tyra Banks, I actually... I think she's fantastic. I thought she was a fantastic host on 'America's Got Talent.' I thought she did an amazing job. So, I feel optimistic for that switch-up," he said. "I think she'll be fantastic. But as far as my history and my friendship, I was definitely shocked about Tom Bergeron, for sure."