‘Uncut Gems’ star Julia Fox suggests parents buy kids cleaning tools instead of toys: Teach them ‘life skills’

"Uncut Gems" star Julia Fox says parents should purchase cleaning tools for their children instead of toys.

The actress took to TikTok on Monday to provide some parenting advice, and argued that her 19-month-old son Valentino "doesn’t care for his toys."



"He is actually more interested in what I’m doing," Fox, 32, told her 1.5 million TikTok followers.

"I suggest that everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young, so when they enter the real world they don’t have to outsource for everything."

The mom of one shares Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, a private pilot. The pair welcomed the baby boy in February 2021, but later divorced.

In July, the "Uncut Gems" alum posted on Instagram that her son was conceived on the rooftop of what appears to be a New York City building.

Meanwhile, she dated Kanye West in January, after the rapper split up with reality star Kim Kardashian. During that time, Kardashian linked up with comedian Pete Davidson.

Fox and West stopped dating a month later, the actress’s rep confirmed to Fox News Digital in February.

In her new Tik Tok video, Fox continued to say "the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century" and claimed that "prior to that, children were just regarded as little adults."

"…the idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on s--- that’s not really teaching your kid anything, and you end up just raising a kid that’s… helpless," Fox remarked.

She advised that children should learn to "do things for themselves," and said it’s "really important."