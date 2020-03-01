Tyler Perry offers update on nephew's second autopsy

Tyler Perry has revealed the results of his nephew's second autopsy.

The 50-year-old actor ordered a second medical examination of his nephew following his apparent suicide while in prison. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Michael Baden, who has been involved with several high-profile investigations.

Perry shared the update on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 28, after the autopsy was finished.

ACTRESS ADELE HAENEL, TWO OTHERS WALK OUT OF CESAR CEREMONY AFTER ROMAN POLANSKI WINS

"I spoke with Dr. Michael Baden today after he finished the autopsy on my nephew," he wrote. "I was relieved to hear that he is 98% sure there was no foul play in his death, just as Sheriff Gates stated."

Perry's nephew, Gavin Porter, was found dead last weekend while in solitary confinement, having allegedly hung himself.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN COULD HAVE ROYAL HONOR REVOKED, BORIS JOHNSON SAYS

"Answers don't take away grief," Perry wrote, "but they sure give room for grieving to take its course."

Perry ordered the second autopsy "because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover ups and/or getting it wrong," as he said after Porter's death was ruled a suicide.

TMZ reported that Porter was involved in a fight before being sent to solitary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to be clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorists, and we want to believe that there was no foul play, just as the sheriff stated publicly," Perry stated when he announced the second examination.

Porter was serving 20 years in prison after killing his biological father.