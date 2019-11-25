Tyler Perry will cover medical expenses for couple stranded in Mexico

Tyler Perry is footing the bill for an Atlanta couple who was forced to remain in Mexico after they were unable to pay a $14,000 medical bill.

Stephen Johnson and his fiance Tori Austin were traveling on a Carnival cruise ship when he was diagnosed with pancreatitis and diabetes, according to multiple reports. He fell into a diabetic coma, prompting staff on the ship to send him to the hospital in the Mexican port city of Progreso.

WGLC reported that the couple didn’t have medical or travel insurance and was unable to pay the ensuing medical bill. They claimed that efforts to set up a payment plan were rejected, forcing the hospital to lock the doors and windows and monitor them in an effort to discourage them from leaving until they found a way to pay up.

A source told Fox News that Perry took notice of the story and has agreed to pay the man’s medical bill as well as the couple's travel expenses home so that they may leave the hospital once doctors give Johnson the all-clear on his health.

“Today I am thankful for and will always be thankful for Tyler Perry,” Austin wrote on Facebook. “My mom also was a huge fan of his.”

People reports that Austin previously wrote on Facebook that Stephen has several ulcers that need to be treated before it’s safe for him to travel. In an update on Facebook, Austin previously notes that neither she nor Johnson blames Carnival in any way for the incident. In fact, they praised the staff’s efforts to ensure his safety.

“CARNIVAL has been great, I can not say enough positive things about them, and will only cruise with them,” the post read in part.

The post continued: “The staff has and was great, Corporate has been in contact with me every day and doing all they can, we cant expect them to pay this bill, they have taken care of his bill from the ship. They have been wonderful.”