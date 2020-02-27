Tyler Perry orders second autopsy for nephew that died in prison

Tyler Perry is looking further into the recent death of his nephew.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share that he has ordered a second autopsy on his nephew after initial results indicated that he died by suicide.

In the post, Perry explained that his nephew, Gavin Porter, shot and killed his biological father, Perry's brother-in-law, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

"Call me naive, but it was my hope that after serving his time, really reflecting, showing much remorse, and asking God for forgiveness, that he would have been able to come work for me," said Perry. "Where he would join all the other former inmates that work for me and turn his life around, just as they have. But that day will never come."

"Three days ago, I got the horrible news that he allegedly committed suicide in prison," Perry continued. "I say allegedly because, unfortunately, our criminal justice system and prisons have been notorious for cover ups and/or getting it wrong."

The actor explained that he has hired Dr. Michael Baden to perform a second autopsy and is expecting results soon.

"I want to be clear that we are not a family of conspiracy theorists, and we want to believe that there was no foul play, just as the sheriff stated publicly," Perry stated.

A rep from the Union Parish Sheriff's Office spoke to TMZ and said: "There is an active investigation at the prison's request. We are currently awaiting the results of an autopsy. The initial investigation did not suspect foul play. We are also conducting an investigation into the fight which occurred earlier and Porter's involvement in that incident."

The statement also explained that ordering a second autopsy is "not an unusual request."

The outlet also reported that Porter was put into solitary over the weekend after getting into a fight, where he was found having allegedly hung himself with a bedsheet.

According to NBC, Baden has been involved in several high-profile investigations including the deaths of President Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.