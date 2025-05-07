Expand / Collapse search
'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter fled LA to escape trauma from childhood stardom

Ariel Winter left Los Angeles in 2020 after wrapping the final season of 'Modern Family'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter left Los Angeles to escape the trauma of growing up in the spotlight.

Winter, now 27, gained fame after starring in the ABC show as Alex Dunphy. As she transitioned from child star to teen celebrity, Winter said the negative comments about her body took a toll on her self-esteem.

"It was just everywhere," she told People magazine. "It was every headline I read about myself, like, grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat s---. I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem."

"I understood what it was like to be hated," Winter added. "No matter what I was going through, I was a target. It made it very difficult to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I love this version of me.'"

Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland in a scene from Modern Family

Ariel Winter revealed she left Los Angeles after enduring trauma from growing up in the spotlight. (Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Winter's childhood wasn't only marred by the harsh lights of Hollywood. The young actress was allegedly abused by her mother, who has denied the allegations.

At the age of 14, Winter was placed with her sister, Shanelle Gray, after being removed from her home by Child Protective Services.

"I went on to have a great rest of my teenage years thanks to being under her custody," Winter told the outlet.

Ariel Winter in promo photo for Modern Family

Ariel Winter starred as Alex Dunphy in "Modern Family." (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Winter said her trauma really just stems from "just my entire childhood."

"It’s a really deep, painful, sore, sore part for me that’s so much deeper and bigger than I’ve ever felt ready to talk about," she said.

Ariel Winters and her boyfriend Luke Benward hold a dog in a photo

Luke Benward and Ariel Winter moved out of Los Angeles in 2020. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Winter and the cast of "Modern Family" finished filming the show in 2020. At the time, the actress and her boyfriend, actor Luke Benward, chose to get out of Los Angeles.

However, Winter is still pursuing acting along with producing. Some personal projects include starting a podcast and developing a cooking show, according to People magazine.

"I didn’t leave the industry," she told the outlet.

"I just left the city of L.A," Winter explained. "It holds some not-great memories for me, and I’m young and never lived anywhere else, and thought, ‘Why not?’ If you’re no longer on a network show that shoots there, you don’t really have to be there, and if I get a network show, I can easily go back."

Ariel Winter wears a blue dress to a fundraising ball

Ariel Winter is still pursuing a career in acting. (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for 4th Annual Legacy Ball)

