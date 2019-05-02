Twitter Movies identifies ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as ‘most Tweeted about movie ever’

“Avengers: Endgame” hit a new milestone this week following its success at the box office.

Twitter Movies announced Thursday that the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially become “the most Tweeted about movie ever,” raking in a record “50 million Tweets.”

‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ DIRECTORS SHOCKED BY THEIR OWN SUCCESS AT THE BOX OFFICE, CREDIT SOCIAL MEDIA

The account also shared an outline of the top 10 “most talked about characters” and topping that list was the movie’s bad guy, Thanos. Beyond him was Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Loki, Spiderman, Black Widow, Groot and Nebula.

The movie scored big numbers in its release, breaking the record for the biggest opening weekend with roughly $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally.

The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, have reportedly credited social media with its success.

