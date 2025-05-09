Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider ditched Los Angeles, moved family to North Carolina for calmer life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider left Los Angeles for the "open roads" of North Carolina years ago and never looked back.

Snider, now 70, and his wife chose to uproot their family for a life they never had after moving to Los Angeles in 2015.

"We moved out to LA 10 years ago, the whole family. A couple of years ago, everybody was sitting around saying, you know, it's time to get back to a calmer life, not 'back to' – to a life we never had," Snider explained to WFMY News.

"We literally looked from the West Coast to the East Coast and slowly started dialing in," he added. "And North Carolina took the number one spot ... You've got to come for the state. So the entire family came out, this is true, and we started on the west end of the state, and we just visited towns. We traveled all the way to the shoreline. And people were amazing, and that's ultimately what it came down to."

The rock legend found the North Carolinians to be "welcoming and lovely," quickly deciding that's where they wanted to live.

"We're all here, by the way – my four grown kids, six grandkids, we all live in North Carolina, this is our home."

Snider married his wife, Suzette Snider, in 1981. The two met at a bar after Suzette used a fake ID to gain entry.

"She turned up to our show on her cousin's ID and thought she was seeing a girl band," the singer previously told The Sydney Morning Herald. "I saw her and flipped. She was this hot Italian beauty. I told her I'd be famous one day. We've been together ever since."

Suzette became the band's costume designer and even designed their logo. The two share four kids together; Jesse, 42, Shane, 37, and Cody, 35, and Cheyenne, 28.

Snider has found the best part of North Carolina's rural lifestyle is the "open roads."

"I like cars. The roads here are great. I'm also a motorcycle rider," he told the local North Carolina station. "So, I mean, in LA or New York, where I'm from originally, it's just defensive riding 'don't hit me!' But here, you can get up, and you can just get out on the open roads and just really enjoy the beauty of the state and enjoy riding and driving."

"You notice I'm limping – it's because I was bike trail riding and the trail won the other day. I took a spill. Sometimes the trail wins."

