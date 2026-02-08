Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Jake Paul boycotting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance: 'A fake American citizen who publicly hates America'

Paul, like Bad Bunny, lives in Puerto Rico

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Logan Paul clearly not excited for Bad Bunny's halftime show Video

Logan Paul clearly not excited for Bad Bunny's halftime show

Logan Paul gives one word answer to Fox News Digital as to whether he's excited for Bad Bunny's halftime show.

Despite living in Puerto Rico, Jake Paul will not be supporting his neighbor during the halftime show.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer denounced Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show roughly two hours before kickoff and implored fans to realize that they "have power" to use their voices.

"Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them)," Paul posted to X. "You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime."

Jake Paul after Andre August fight

Jake Paul gives a press conference after knocking out Andre August in the first round at the Caribe Royale Orlando. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports)

Paul then called Bad Bunny "a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."

"I cannot support that," Paul continued.

The artist received both praise and backlash for his "ICE out" comments at the Grammys last week. Bad Bunny said last fall he decided to do his residency shows in his native Puerto Rico and didn't book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

Bad Bunny at the 2025 Grammys

Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said he will avoid Bad Bunny's performance in the "Woke Bowl."

"And we’ve got Bad Bunny, or Bad Rabbit, at halftime. I'll be watching the (Turning Point USA) halftime show. It's just unfortunate we've gotten to this point," Tuberville said.

Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre also said he would be tuned in to Turning Point USA's "The All-American Halftime Show," saying he did not know who Bad Bunny was.

Earlier in the weekend, Paul defended ICE agents after watching some Olympic hockey with Vice President J.D. Vance.

JAke Paul and JD Vance at Olympics

US boxer and influencer Jake Paul and  US Vice President JD Vance attend the women's preliminary round Group A Ice Hockey match between USA and Finland at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, on Feb. 7, 2026.  (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul's fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, will be aiming for her first Olympic gold medal in speedskating on Monday.

Pau's nickname is "El Gallo de Dorado," which means The Rooster of Dorado. Paul lives in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

