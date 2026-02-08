Jake Paul boycotting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance: 'A fake American citizen who publicly hates America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite living in Puerto Rico, Jake Paul will not be supporting his neighbor during the halftime show.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer denounced Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show roughly two hours before kickoff and implored fans to realize that they "have power" to use their voices.

"Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them)," Paul posted to X. "You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime."

Paul then called Bad Bunny "a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."

"I cannot support that," Paul continued.

The artist received both praise and backlash for his "ICE out" comments at the Grammys last week. Bad Bunny said last fall he decided to do his residency shows in his native Puerto Rico and didn't book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said he will avoid Bad Bunny's performance in the "Woke Bowl."

"And we’ve got Bad Bunny, or Bad Rabbit, at halftime. I'll be watching the (Turning Point USA) halftime show . It's just unfortunate we've gotten to this point," Tuberville said.

Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre also said he would be tuned in to Turning Point USA's "The All-American Halftime Show," saying he did not know who Bad Bunny was.

Earlier in the weekend, Paul defended ICE agents after watching some Olympic hockey with Vice President J.D. Vance.

Paul's fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, will be aiming for her first Olympic gold medal in speedskating on Monday.

Pau's nickname is "El Gallo de Dorado," which means The Rooster of Dorado. Paul lives in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

