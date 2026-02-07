Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Country star Gavin Adcock backs Kid Rock's patriotic alternative to Super Bowl halftime show

Turning Point USA creates alternative entertainment as backlash grows over NFL's halftime programming

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Gavin Adcock backs Kid Rock, Turning Point USA's alternative Super Bowl show.

Gavin Adcock backs Kid Rock, Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl show.

Country singer Gavin Adcock tells Fox News Digital he supports Kid Rock and Turning Point USA ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

Country singer Gavin Adcock is standing firmly with Kid Rock and Turning Point USA as the conservative group rolls out its own "alternative" Super Bowl halftime show — offering fans a choice outside the NFL’s official entertainment.

When Fox News Digital asked about Turning Point USA hosting a competing halftime event featuring Kid Rock and other country performers, Adcock made his support clear.

"Yeah, I mean, I support whatever they want to do. I'm going to be at the game. I'm going to have to watch the other Super Bowl halftime. But I love Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, all those people. So, everybody's going to have a good time wherever they're at," Adcock said.

Gavin Adcock

Country musician Gavin Adcock throws support behind conservative Super Bowl option. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

The alternative show comes as backlash continues to swirl around the NFL’s halftime programming – Bad Bunny, who has been critical of both President Donald Trump and ICE, will be headlining the official halftime show.

Kid Rock has framed the Turning Point USA event as an option for people who "love America, love football, love good music, love Jesus."

Adcock, who transitioned into music after an athletic career, said the collision of sports and entertainment during Super Bowl weekend feels natural.

"I think it’s awesome. I was an athlete at one point in my life until 2021. I fell right into music. So a lot of people in music came from athletic backgrounds. And that’s how they got their hard work and climbed," he told Fox News Digital.

Gavin Adcock at the Madden Bowl event during Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, walking the blue carpet before a live performance.

Gavin Adcock attends the Madden Bowl presented by EA SPORTS™ at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 6, 2026, in San Francisco, California. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for EA Sports)

The country singer kicked off Super Bowl weekend at EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl, a flagship fan event tied to Super Bowl LX week on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Kid Rock performs at Republican National Convention.

Kid Rock is slated to headline the alternative event, which will also feature Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As Super Bowl festivities take over California, Adcock is using the moment to expand his audience.

"I've just never played in California too much. I've hit one tour over here and just spread my music to a bunch of people that maybe never heard it before — having a few drinks, having a good time and watching the Super Bowl."

Bad Bunny at the 2025 Grammys

Turning Point USA hosts a competing halftime event as backlash grows over the NFL's decision to feature Bad Bunny. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The "Run Your Mouth" crooner added this weekend also marked a milestone for the country singer — his first Super Bowl appearance.

"Well, this is my first Super Bowl I’m ever going to, and I’m blessed to get some high-dollar tickets and I hope the Seahawks beat the Patriots a--."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

