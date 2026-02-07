Country star Gavin Adcock backs Kid Rock's patriotic alternative to Super Bowl halftime show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer Gavin Adcock is standing firmly with Kid Rock and Turning Point USA as the conservative group rolls out its own "alternative" Super Bowl halftime show — offering fans a choice outside the NFL’s official entertainment.

When Fox News Digital asked about Turning Point USA hosting a competing halftime event featuring Kid Rock and other country performers, Adcock made his support clear.

"Yeah, I mean, I support whatever they want to do. I'm going to be at the game. I'm going to have to watch the other Super Bowl halftime. But I love Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, all those people. So, everybody's going to have a good time wherever they're at," Adcock said.

KID ROCK SAYS TPUSA’S ALTERNATE HALFTIME SHOW IS FOR PEOPLE WHO LOVE JESUS AND AMERICA

The alternative show comes as backlash continues to swirl around the NFL’s halftime programming – Bad Bunny, who has been critical of both President Donald Trump and ICE, will be headlining the official halftime show.

Kid Rock has framed the Turning Point USA event as an option for people who "love America, love football, love good music, love Jesus."

WATCH: GAVIN ADCOCK BACKS KID ROCK, TURNING POINT USA'S ALTERNATIVE SUPER BOWL SHOW

Adcock, who transitioned into music after an athletic career, said the collision of sports and entertainment during Super Bowl weekend feels natural.

"I think it’s awesome. I was an athlete at one point in my life until 2021. I fell right into music. So a lot of people in music came from athletic backgrounds. And that’s how they got their hard work and climbed," he told Fox News Digital.

HOW TO WATCH THE TURNING POINT USA ALTERNATE HALFTIME SHOW

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The country singer kicked off Super Bowl weekend at EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl, a flagship fan event tied to Super Bowl LX week on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

As Super Bowl festivities take over California, Adcock is using the moment to expand his audience.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I've just never played in California too much. I've hit one tour over here and just spread my music to a bunch of people that maybe never heard it before — having a few drinks, having a good time and watching the Super Bowl."

The "Run Your Mouth" crooner added this weekend also marked a milestone for the country singer — his first Super Bowl appearance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, this is my first Super Bowl I’m ever going to, and I’m blessed to get some high-dollar tickets and I hope the Seahawks beat the Patriots a--."