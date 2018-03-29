TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON 9/11 CRITICISMS OF BUSH

This morning on FOX & Friends, Donald Trump dismissed former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani’s pushback on his criticism of former President George W. Bush.

“I don’t care about [Giuliani’s] comments…The World Trade Center came down during his reign, let’s call it. During his term as president, the World Trade Center came down. And everybody said, oh, we never thought of that. Now everybody is saying, wow, we never thought of that. The fact is he got a free pass because after the World Trade Center came down we didn’t have an attack. But the World Trade Center was the single biggest attack in the history of our country - bigger than Pearl Harbor…."

Earlier in the morning Giuliani told us Trump was wrong for blaming President Bush, saying, "It’s not President Bush’s fault. It’s the fault of Bin Laden. After 9/11 I hold you accountable for not seeing things. I said it that day. I don’t hold you accountable before it happened because nobody anticipated that kind of attack of that capability by Bin Laden.” He added, “Here’s my words about President Bush — I said them that day as I got out of the building where I almost got killed — I grabbed Bernie Kerik’s arm and I said, ‘Thank God George Bush is the President of the United States.’”

And despite Giuliani stating there was no information that could’ve prevented the terrorist attack, Trump insisted it was a result of miscommunication among the intelligence departments and a need for a stronger immigration policy.

“If you read the documents and the papers and the reports, you will see that the CIA had information and so did the NSA and other agencies. And nobody was talking to each other…. There was tremendous disorganization, and had they gotten together, they would have been able to piece it together. Had we had a strong immigration policy, had my immigration policy been intact and I had been president — because there’s nobody stronger on the borders than I am — you would’t have had these people in the country."

The U.S. federal government has never blamed an single individual or government agency for not preventing the attacks. Instead, it was found to be a failure across all departments. The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, a bipartisan group founded by Congress after the attacks, concluded, “we cannot find whether any single step or series of steps would have defeated [the terrorists]. What we can say with confidence is that none of the measures adopted by the U.S. government from 1998 to 2001 disturbed or even delayed the progress of the Al Qaeda plot.”

