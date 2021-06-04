Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams secretly welcome baby girl

Surprise!

Troian Bellisario and her husband Patrick J. Adams secretly welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, in May.

The "Pretty Little Liars" actress posted a black and white photo where she was seen holding her newborn to her Instagram on Friday.

"Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances," Bellisario, 35, captioned the pic. "A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.

Adams, 39, also shared the happy news to his own Instagram account along with a photo of his little girl’s tiny fingers in his hand.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAD BABIES IN 2021

"+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival," he wrote on Thursday.

Several people flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their new family addition.

"congrats !!!! Welcome Elliot !" Bellisario’s former "PLL" co-star Lucy Hale commented on the post.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Congrats!!! Blessings to you Elliot Rowena!!!" Dulé Hill said.

Bellisario and the former "Suits" star are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter Aurora.

"I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment," Adams said when Aurora was born in October 2018. "We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Both of the actress’ pregnancies were kept on the down-low, although Bellisaro’s first pregnancy was revealed when she was spotted with a growing baby bump while on vacation in Greece.

The couple tied the knot in December 2016 in California after eight years of dating.

For more from Page Six, click here.