Tristan Thompson seemingly threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom

Tristan Thompson seemingly threatened Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband in the comments section of the reality star's sultry new picture.

The drama began Friday when Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to share a sexy snap of herself cooling off in an outdoor shower. She is seen running her hands through her hair while wearing a black bikini.

Her ex-husband Lamar Odom, 41, reacted to Kardashian's photo in the comments section, writing "Hottie" with several flame and heart eye emojis. It appears Odom has since deleted the comment.

Thompson, 30, appeared to be bothered by Odom's reaction and wrote a comment of his own underneath the pic that reads, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

Thompson, who plays for the Boston Celtics, also added a complimentary comment about Kardashian with red heart and drooling emojis.

It's unclear if Thompson's comment to Odom was a joke but many online were dismayed at the professional basketball player's comment.

"He had her 1st…the nerve of you.. You have no room to talk nor threaten anyone," one user wrote.

"Maybe if you cherished her in the first place you wouldn't be in the comments and you'd be the one taking the pic, let that woman be happy," added another.

"That was so uncalled for. Grow up!" another wrote.

Thompson's jab at Odom seemingly refers to the former Los Angeles Lakers star's near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Kardashian was previously married to Odom from 2009 to 2016. The former couple's marriage was documented on E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and later in a spinoff called "Khloe and Lamar."

Thompson is the father of Kardashian's daughter, True, 3. The athlete has come under fire several times before for his past infidelities, notably when Kardashian was pregnant. He also was at the center of a cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Reports in June claimed the two had broken up after Thompson was accused of cheating again.

Reps for Thompson, Kardashian and Odom did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.