Lamar Odom reveals what helped him treat addictions: ‘I’m feeling amazing’

Lamar Odom is opening up about recovering from addiction.

The former basketball pro, 41, has battled substance abuse in the past, particularly struggling with cocaine and sex addictions. When he and Khloe Kardashian split, Odom famously went on a four-day bender and was found unresponsive in Las Vegas, having has numerous strokes, seizures and two instances of his heart stopping.

Since then, the star has put in the work to recover, including using the synthetic substance ketamine to help keep him on track.

"I went to rehab and did some other things, but ketamine came into my life at the right time," he told "Good Morning America" on Monday. "I’m feeling amazing."

Odom added: "I’m alive. I’m sober. I’m happy."

Ketamine is a pain medication with hallucinogenic effects according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). It’s also used as a fast-acting anesthetic by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Health officials are currently finding that small doses of the medication, which became a party drug in the 1980s, can be helpful in treating a myriad of conditions like addiction, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and more.

Like many others, Odom uses very small doses with hour-long effects that curb desires for drugs.

"I don’t wake up looking to do lines … or waking up in a park place or feeling unfulfilled," he explained. "When Kobe [Bryant] passed away, you know, the old Lamar, that’d have been every excuse in the world for me to go get high, [but] doing drugs didn’t even enter my mind."

"I don’t think I will stop it," he said of ketamine. "I don’t want to try to stop to be great. If I have greatness inside of me, I want to try to get it out."

Odom’s use of the drug will be chronicled in the documentary "Lamar Odom Reborn," which airs on YouTube, MTV Live and other social media platforms on May 20.