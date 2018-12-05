Expand / Collapse search
Trina Braxton defends 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Not everyone takes issue with the lyrics of the Christmas classic duet "Baby It's Cold Outside."

Radio stations have banned the song in recent weeks, citing the lyrics' issues with sexual consent, including lines like "Say, what's in this drink?" and "the answer is no ... I've got to get home."

When asked if the song was "date rapey," "Braxton Family Values" star Trina Braxton didn't believe the hype.

"It's not because she stayed! She chose to stay," Braxton, 44, told TMZ.

Radio station pulls Christmas song amid #MeToo movementVideo

TINA BRAXTON ON WHETHER 'BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE' IS ABOUT RAPE

"I don't think it's altogether true [that the song is about date rape] because at first, she was like, 'the neighbors might think,' " she said.

However, Braxton admitted that there is one part of the song that seems a little sketchy in 2018.

"The only part, when she was like, 'Hey, what's in this drink?' Maybe he slipped her a little ... roofie," she said. "But otherwise, she stayed because she wanted to stay, you know?"

"It's one of those really moldy, oldie, goldies, one of those classics. I think they're taking it a little bit too far," she continued. "It's a great song."