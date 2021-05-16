Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly break up

That $27.5 million mansion will feel so lonely now.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly broken up, mere months after he splashed out eight figures on a massive Bel Air love nest.

A source told People on Sunday that the "Daily Show" host and the "Friday Night Lights" actress parted ways after first being linked last August.

While the private couple mostly stayed out of the spotlight — and never even publicly confirmed their relationship — the stars celebrated his 37th birthday together in February, but in a very low-key way: by grabbing takeout from In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles.

Kelly, 40, was also seen with a smattering of balloons for her beau’s big day.

In January, Noah reportedly bought a six-bedroom home for the couple — despite his previous declaration that he’d never live with a girlfriend (although he said he wasn’t opposed to marriage).

A source told People at the time of the purchase, "They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Kelly’s past boyfriends include Jesse Williams, Derek Jeter, Chris Evans and Wilmer Valderrama. Noah was previously linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017.

