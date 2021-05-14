Trevor Noah slammed for suggesting Israel not defend itself: 'You're downplaying the trauma of millions'

Left-wing comedian Trevor Noah was the focus of intense criticism this week following a segment on his Wednesday show in which he criticized Israel's handling of the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

During the segment, Noah compared the conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization to a fight between him and his little brothers, suggesting that because Israel was more powerful, it shouldn't fight back when attacked by Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group in control of the Gaza Strip.

"If you were in a fight where the other person cannot beat you, how hard should you retaliate when they try to hurt you?" Noah said, before giving the analogy using him and his brothers as examples.

TREVOR NOAH SUGGESTS ISRAEL SHOULDN'T RETALIATE AGAINST HAMAS ATTACKS BECAUSE IT'S NOT ‘A FAIR FIGHT’

CEO of the American Jewish Committee David Harris responded to Noah with a rebuttal published in The Times of Israel, breaking down the comedian's argument and slamming him for living in a "post-truth society."

"Sorry, but your younger siblings were not plotting murder and wreaking societal havoc. You’re ignoring the true nature of Hamas, the fact that it’s been firing 1000s of missiles over the years, building cross-border terror tunnels, kidnapping Israelis, and foregoing development in Gaza to focus on damaging Israel," Harris wrote while responding to Noah.

KAMALA HARRIS' NIECE SAYS THOSE WHO ARE NEUTRAL ON ISRAEL-GAZA HAVE ‘CHOSEN THE SIDE OF THE OPPRESSOR’

Harris went on to say Noah was "downplaying the trauma of millions of Israelis," who have to rush to bomb shelters and comfort traumatized children.

Former New York Times writer Bari Weiss also went after Noah in a post on Substack, defending Israel and blasting the narrative being pushed by celebrities and the left that Israel is responsible for the violence taking place.

"Just so we have this straight: A country should accept a terrorist group launching deadly rockets at its civilian population because a comedian thinks that the terror group won’t win? If there was no Iron Dome, and more Israelis were killed by Hamas, would it be okay with the Noted Military Strategist Trevor Noah for Israel to . . . try to stop the rocket attacks?" Weiss wrote in her piece questioning Noah's justification for his argument.

DEMOCRATIC DIVIDE OVER ISRAEL ON FULL DISPLAY AS JEWISH STATE CLASHES WITH HAMAS TERRORISTS

Others took to social media to also roast the left-wing comedian over his comments: