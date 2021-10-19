Travis Tritt cancels shows at venues that require vaccines, negative tests or masks

Country singer Travis Tritt has canceled tour dates in an act of protest against vaccine and coronavirus testing mandates.

On Monday, the performer announced on his website that he has canceled upcoming shows in Muncie, Indiana on Oct. 23, Philadelphia, Mississippi on November 6, Peoria, Illinois on Nov 11 and Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 13. All of which were reportedly requiring COVID-19 mandates in some form or another.

"I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated," he said in a statement. "Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately."

The 58-year-old continued by noting that he believes there are more than enough venues around the country that are willing to ignore COVID-19 safety guidelines that he will continue to book and perform at.

"Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause," he said. "I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting."

Speaking to Fox News, Tritt previously railed against vaccine mandates at his shows.

"In light of recently announced policies and mandates from some entertainment companies, promoters, and local municipalities which would discriminate against specific concert attendees who are not vaccinated, I feel compelled to make a statement," he began. "I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all. No government, employer, or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has resulted in roughly 726,201 deaths in the United States as hesitancy over the vaccines continues to be prominent in certain parts of the country where infection rates are often high. The Center for Disease Control states that the vaccines are both "safe and effective."

In an effort to convince those who may be skeptical, the CDC website notes: "Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history."