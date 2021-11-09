Travis Scott's 2019 documentary shows history of rowdy concerts

Following the multiple deaths that occurred at Travis Scott's Friday night Astroworld performance, many are wondering how exactly such a deadly event could occur.

Eight attendees ranging in age from 14-27 died at the Houston performance when a crowd surge reportedly took place at the concert. A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched by law enforcement.

The 2021 Astroworld performance wasn't Scott's only rowdy performance, however, as a previous documentary showcased.

In 2019, the rapper, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, starred in the Netflix documentary "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly," which followed his career, specifically around the creation of the album "ASTROWORLD," which was released in 2018, the same year that the music festival began.

"I feel like, at some points in life, you have to just be extreme. And sometimes, you have to take all matters to the extreme," Scott, now 29, said in the doc. "Astroworld was a concept I’ve been working on since I was about six years old. I feel that it’s some of the best moments in my life."

The rapper calls his fans "ragers" and gushed over them as well.

"I’m a fan of just seeing the fans. That’s a show," he said. "Seeing people rock left and right, fly. That s-- is like its own show."

During his shows, the "goosebumps" rapper has been known to encourage his fans to get a little chaotic.

"See if I was ya’ll, I’d be doing exactly as that n---- is doing right there. I’d be wildin’ the f--- out," he said during a concert in reference to a kid who was on someone else's shoulders.

The documentary also featured a member of Scott's team telling security what to expect during his performance.

"There are kids that push up against the front and spread all the way across filling the whole front floor so the pressure becomes very great up against the barricade," the team member explained. "You will see a lot of crowd surfers in general but also you see a lot of kids that are just trying to get out and get to safety because they can’t breathe because it’s so compact. You won’t know how bad it will be with the crowd until we turn on."

The documentary also features a clip of Scott calling out security and keeping them from kicking a fan out of his concert. He helps the fan to stage and aids him in crowd surfing.

"No motherf---ing Travis Scott fan ever gets kicked out man," the rapper said at the time.

However, it seems the star has an eye for security as well, as during a performance at the Lollapalooza music festival, he asked for help for a fan.

"Somebody from safety, help these people, man. Ya’ll open up, let these people through," he could be seen saying. "Everybody in the front, open up. Help him out, help him out, help him out. Yo, can we get paramedics in here please? What the f---. There’s one more right here. Thumbs up if we good? Thumbs up if we good."

At a separate event, he could be seen telling the crowd to "open up."

"Everybody here back up, open up, open up, open this shit up, where are f--- are the ragers at? You guys ya’ll need to get in control, back these n---- up," he said.

In 2017, Scott was arrested for inciting a riot at a concert in Arkansas, which is also featured in the documentary.

In clips from the day of the concert, the rapper could be seen telling security to grant access to the venue to attendees. At one point he could also be seen saying, "Turn the lights off. Make it completely black. Turn the lights off on the stage," into his mic.

Someone around Travis, who is likely a member of his team, instructs him to "not go in that crowd" and another unidentified person can be heard asking "Where’s the lawyer?"

A clip then shows Scott offstage and running around the venue.

While the arrest is not captured on camera, Scott can later be seen being released from Benton County, Arkansas Sheriff’s office.

"I feel bad though, I heard about kids getting hurt and s---," Scott said to his team after the ordeal. "I just hate f---ing getting arrested, man, that s---’s whack."