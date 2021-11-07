Travis Scott, Astroworld star, was arrested in 2017 for inviting fans to rush stage: report

Travis Scott, the performer at Friday’s deadly Astroworld festival in Houston, was arrested in 2017, accused of inviting fans to bypass security and rush the stage at a show in Arkansas, according to a report.

In a separate incident, he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges following a 2015 incident at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, The Associated Press reported.

Chicago officials said at the time that Scott had encouraged fans to bypass security barriers but no injuries were reported, according to the AP.

In the Arkansas incident, a security guard, a police officer and several other people suffered injuries, the news service reported.

Those who follow the music scene say "rebellion" is part of the image that Scott presents to fans.

"Travis Scott’s whole aesthetic is about rebellion," Trent Clark, editor-in-chief of HipHopDX, told the AP. "The shows have a lot of raging. With the death of punk rock, hip-hop has indeed adopted and patterned the new generation of mosh pits. It’s not uncommon to see a lot of crowding and raging or complete wild behavior at a Travis Scott show."

Prior to Friday’s Astroworld show – where a crowd surge led to at least eight deaths – a previous Scott show at Astroworld show in Houston in 2019 resulted in several injuries.

There was no Astroworld show in Houston in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott, a Houston native, is an eight-time Grammy nominated entertainer. Following Friday’s disaster, Scott tweeted out a message saying he was "absolutely devastated" by the tragedy, sent condolences to the families of those who were affected and vowed "total support" to police as they continued their investigation.

