Tori Spelling refused to hide Charlie Sheen from US Marshals despite friend's plea

Tori Spelling is sharing her side of the story after Charlie Sheen wrote about their date in his memoir, "The Book of Sheen."

On Sept. 22, the actress took to her podcast, "misSPELLING," and shared that her memories of her time with Sheen centered on his drug use and one incident when he was wanted by U.S. Marshals and their mutual friend, Kevin, asked the actress to hide him from authorities.

"[When] we lived both at the Wilshire, there was a time that Kevin was friends with him when they were both sober — were trying to be sober — and Kevin said, ‘Charlie wants to ask you on a date,'" she said.

Spelling recalled being nervous, so she made sure that Kevin and his parents would also be there for the date.

"We were just getting to know each other, and it wasn't a quote-unquote date, but it was like — they were trying to set us up," she explained.

As Spelling took a trip down memory lane, she referred to Sheen as "unimaginably intelligent" and "charming, smart, funny, witty." Those were the positive memories she kept from their brief time together.

"And then the bad moment is when I get the call [from Kevin], 'Come downstairs. Charlie's having this party. You have to come here, please,'" she said.

Spelling and some of her friends agreed to go to Sheen's home, and when they arrived he was allegedly "holding some apparatus" that was later discovered to be a crack pipe.

She alleged that Sheen offered it to her and her friends.

"I thought he was kidding! And I was like, ‘haha, funny,’" she recalled. Spelling said his condo appeared "gnarly" and like the home of a nonstop party.

"It was dark and there were bodies everywhere," she said.

Spelling shot down Sheen's offer. "‘No, thanks,' and he was like, ‘Well, what would you like? We have every drug.' And I was like, 'No drugs,' and he's like, 'Okay, no problem.'"

After Spelling declined the drugs, she said the actor "lost interest and went off" to enjoy the rest of the night.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star then recalled the time Kevin asked her if Sheen could stay with her while he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

"I was standing in my laundry room and Kevin comes in and says, ‘T, I need to ask you a favor.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, anything.’ And he’s like, ‘Can we hide Charlie?'"

Spelling was aware of Sheen's situation because of the news coverage at the time and knew it was a bad idea to get involved. "[I would be] an accomplice," she said.

"I said, 'Are you f------ kidding me? No, I'm not doing that.' He's like, 'T, you don't understand. They're gonna arrest him. They're gonna take him away.'

"And I was like, 'I'm sorry. I think he's a really great guy. I like him, but I can't do this,'" Spelling said.

Sheen mentioned this moment in his memoir, according to People.

"Zip explained that Tori felt bad for me but viewed my situation as radioactive and didn’t wanna go anywhere near it," he wrote. "(Couldn’t blame her, I suppose, but s--- man, who knows what story I’d be bangin’ out right now if the heir to daddy’s throne had said yes?)"

Spelling and Sheen briefly dated in the 1990s but never had a serious relationship. Sheen later married model Donna Peele in 1995, though they divorced the following year.

He then married actress Denise Richards in 2002. They had two daughters before divorcing in 2006. Sheen married his third wife, Brooke Mueller, in 2008. They share twin boys and split in 2011.

