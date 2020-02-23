Meghan Trainor's father struck by a car, hospitalized in stable condition

Meghan Trainor's father has been hospitalized after being hit by a car, multiple outlets are reporting.

Trainor's father Gary was hit by a car on Friday night in the San Fernando Valley, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Per the outlet, a rep from the Los Angeles Police Department stated that Gary was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

TMZ was first to report the news, which Trainor, 26, confirmed on Instagram on Sunday.

The "All About That Bass" singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself embracing her father, both of them wearing large smiles on their faces.

"I’m with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages," she wrote in the caption. "It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know."

Trainor's famous friends shared their support in the comments below.

Rapper Nicki Minaj simply shared two emojis: prayer hands and a heart.

Jennifer Love Hewitt wrote, "Sending you all my prayers!!!!"

Trainor brought her father to the Grammy Awards in 2016, after which, she shared a photo on Instagram to thank her family for their support.

The photo was a split image of Trainor on stage accepting an award and her father, teary-eyed, in the audience.

"This is me forever..bawling my eyes out. Can't believe what happened," she said in the photo's caption. "My dad whispered 'you made it' before I walked up and I lost it. I love my family so much. Without them I wouldn't be here today. Thank you to my team and everyone who got me here. Gonna cry happy tears all night. AHHHHHH."