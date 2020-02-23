Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney registers website for 'Sussex Global Charities': report

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney is stepping in to help her friends.

According to People magazine, Mulroney registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com on Wednesday, Feb. 19, via her charity, Shoebox Project Foundation.

The news of the website registration comes just days after it was announced that Prince Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, can't use the word "royal" in their branding.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' in any territory post-spring 2020," a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine.

But in a more lengthy post on Harry and Meghan's official website, the pair detail exactly how the transition will take place while also insisting that the Queen does not have any ownership over the term "Royal."

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020," Harry and Meghan wrote on their official website.

The "Royal" debacle is just one of several changes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched upon in their "Spring 2020 Transition" post on their website.

"We are pleased to now be able to share with you an update on many of the details agreed at a meeting of The Royal Family in January 2020, which outlines The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new roles, taking effect Spring 2020," the post reads. "We had hoped to be allowed to share these details with you sooner (to mitigate any confusion and subsequent misreporting), but the facts below should help provide some clarification around this transition and the steps for the future."

The details outlined on the website include: a previously reported review period that will take place after 12 months; the Sussexes will be financially independent; they will retain but will not use their HRH – His or Her Royal Highness – titles; and they won't make any "representative duties" on behalf of the Queen, but they will be allowed to maintain their patronages.

In addition, Prince Harry will still keep his place as sixth in line to the throne.

The website concluded by sharing that in spring 2020, the Sussexes' "digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you."

