Tom Selleck did not set out to become an actor, let alone the star of two hit series, "Magnum, P.I." and "Blue Bloods."

Speaking with People for their cover story on the actor, he revealed, "It is really the story of an accidental career. I’d never taken an acting class. I had no training, no desire."

"People would say, ‘Oh, he was bitten by the acting bug’ or, ‘He wanted to be a star,’" he added. "I’ve never talked that way in my life. I just wanted to get a job and work."

Selleck reflected on his life and career in his new memoir, "You Never Know," out May 7.

"I don’t have the hooks that a lot of people do," he told People of writing the memoir. "I didn’t rehabilitate myself or have this tragic life. I had my own share of certainly ups and downs, but I’ve been very fortunate."

Though he sees himself as someone who "just wanted to get a job and work," Selleck said the memoir "is a lot about failing, endless failures."

"If you’re going to get in the acting business, you better get an appetite for it. And I tried to communicate that... Because it was kind of a long road."

Selleck won a basketball scholarship to USC while majoring in business administration before landing a job as a basketball player in a Pepsi commercial. From there, he appeared on "The Young and the Restless," as well as roles in Westerns before landing his breakout role in "Magnum P.I." in 1980 at the age of 35.

In 1983, he met his wife Jillie Mack while she was performing in the musical "Cats," and the couple married in 1987. They share one daughter together, Hannah. Selleck also shares a son, Kevin, with ex-wife Jacqueline Ray.

The Michigan-born star says his favorite thing about his wife is "the friendship" they share, adding, "And Jillie's sense of humor."

Selleck and Mack spend much of their time together on his California ranch, where they often review the upcoming "Blue Bloods" scripts.

"I’m one of the last guys to see it, and I’m a good editor," Selleck, also an executive producer on the show, said.

"Blue Bloods" is entering its final season later this year, and the 79-year-old is grateful for his lengthy if unexpected career.

"I’ve had a very good life, a very lucky life," he said. "I don’t know if it’s what I figured I’d be doing, but it’s with a lot of gratitude."