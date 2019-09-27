'Spider-Man' returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe, star Tom Holland celebrates

Spider-Man won't be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. The studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third "Spider-Man" film starring Tom Holland, who reacted to the news on social media.

He posted a video of Leonardo DiCaprio in his movie "The Wolf of Wall Street" saying in character, "I'm not going anywhere."

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe," he added. "He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey's future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.

Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a "winning partnership" for both studios.

"This is terrific,” she said. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in ‘Far From Home’ and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes.”

The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.