Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks goes incognito on NYC subway with mask and beanie during recent trip

The two-time Academy Award winner previously said he enjoys the 'easy anonymity' of subway travel

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success Video

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson walked the Pre-Grammy GALA red carpet discussing what they believe is the success to a great relationship, after being married for 34 years.

Tom Hanks went under the radar this week while riding the subway in New York City.

The "Saving Private Ryan" actor wore a face mask, glasses and a beanie while sitting quietly on the 6 train Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

It wasn’t clear if any of the other riders in the car recognized the two-time Academy Award winner, but he appeared to be left alone during the ride.

Earlier this month, Hanks told Jimmy Kimmel — while the host’s show was in Brooklyn — how much he enjoys taking the subway in New York City.

Tom Hanks on the subway in a facemask

Tom Hanks rides the New York City subway wearing a face mask, glasses and a beanie while sitting quietly on the 6 train Tuesday. (Backgrid)

"I think the New York City subway is a miracle," he told Kimmel. "It moves 7 million people."

Hanks, 69, said he first moved to New York City when he was 22, living in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

Tom Hanks and Rita WIlson

Tom Hanks with his wife, Rita Wilson, at the world premiere of Apple TV+’s "Masters of the Air" last year. (Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images)

He said he got a driver after landing his first Broadway show

"And on matinée days — Manhattan’s crowded — it is really, really jammed. And it can take you so long to get there in a car that I would get out at Columbus Circle and say, ‘I’m just going to walk, don’t worry about it.’"

In 2013, while performing in the Broadway show "Lucky Guy," Hanks told New York Magazine why he enjoys the subway.

Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump waiting for a bus on a bench

Tom Hanks waits for a bus in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump." (Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images)

"Nobody looks at anybody on the subway," he told the outlet. "Occasionally, someone might give you a thumbs-up, and you nod. But the city is magnificent as far as that brand of easy anonymity. You just fold right in."

Tom Hanks on Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks appears on "Saturday Night Live" in New York City last December. (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Hanks is hardly the only celebrity to ride the subway in the congested, hard-to-find-parking city.

Harrison Ford, Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Kevin Bacon, Emma Watson, Katie Holmes and Ron Howard have all been seen with a ticket to ride in the Big Apple.

