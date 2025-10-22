Tom Hanks goes incognito on NYC subway with mask and beanie during recent trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Hanks went under the radar this week while riding the subway in New York City.

The "Saving Private Ryan" actor wore a face mask, glasses and a beanie while sitting quietly on the 6 train Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

It wasn’t clear if any of the other riders in the car recognized the two-time Academy Award winner, but he appeared to be left alone during the ride.

Earlier this month, Hanks told Jimmy Kimmel — while the host’s show was in Brooklyn — how much he enjoys taking the subway in New York City.

WEST POINT ALUMNI ASSOCIATION CANCELS AWARDS CEREMONY FOR TOM HANKS

"I think the New York City subway is a miracle," he told Kimmel. "It moves 7 million people."

Hanks, 69, said he first moved to New York City when he was 22, living in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

He said he got a driver after landing his first Broadway show.

"And on matinée days — Manhattan’s crowded — it is really, really jammed. And it can take you so long to get there in a car that I would get out at Columbus Circle and say, ‘I’m just going to walk, don’t worry about it.’"

TOM HANKS SALUTES JIM LOVELL AFTER APOLLO 13 COMMANDER DIES AT 97

In 2013, while performing in the Broadway show "Lucky Guy," Hanks told New York Magazine why he enjoys the subway.

"Nobody looks at anybody on the subway," he told the outlet. "Occasionally, someone might give you a thumbs-up, and you nod. But the city is magnificent as far as that brand of easy anonymity. You just fold right in."

Hanks is hardly the only celebrity to ride the subway in the congested, hard-to-find-parking city.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison Ford, Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Kevin Bacon, Emma Watson, Katie Holmes and Ron Howard have all been seen with a ticket to ride in the Big Apple.