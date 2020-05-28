Tom Hanks donates plasma again after recovering from the coronavirus: 'Plasmatic!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tom Hanks is doing what he can to help the fight against the coronavirus.

The Hollywood actor, 63, shared photos on Instagram of his trip to a doctor's office on Wednesday to donate more of his blood plasma.

"Plasmatic on 3! 1, 2, 3 PLASMATIC! Hanx," he enthusiastically captioned a picture of a doctor holding up two full bags of his plasma.

TOM HANKS DISCUSSES CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS: 'I WAS WIPED'

An additional two photos shared by the "Cast Away" star show his arm hooked up to an IV. This is the second time in just under a month that the star has aided in the fight against coronavirus with a donation.

In late April, the Oscar winner similarly took to Instagram to share with his millions of followers just what the process looked like.

“Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag!” he wrote on Instagram. “After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The actor and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, were both diagnosed with the novel virus back in March while Hanks was filming his upcoming movie in Australia, and the pair have been open about their recovery process since.

“We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine,” Hanks previously said on the podcast "Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” Hanks added.

Hanks and Wilson first revealed their positive coronavirus statuses on March 11, making them some of the first celebrities to announce they contracted it. They have since been praised for their updates along the way.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.