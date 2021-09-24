Expand / Collapse search
Tom Felton's friend gives update after actor collapsed at Ryder Cup

'Harry Potter' star collapsed Thursday while playing in a celebrity golf exhibition

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Tom Felton's friend has given a health update about the "Harry Potter" star after he collapsed Thursday while playing in a celebrity golf exhibition at the Ryder Cup.

The British actor, 34, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy is "okay," per his friend, Derek Pitts. 

"He's okay, speedy recovery brother," Pitts wrote on his Instagram Stories. 

Ryder Cup organizers said that Felton experienced "a medical incident" at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They provided no other information at the time. 

Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing at the Ryder Cup.

Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing at the Ryder Cup.

Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher, and driven away in a golf cart. 

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup.

Felton is reportedly "doing okay" per his friend. 

Felton is reportedly "doing okay" per his friend.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A rep for Felton didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending