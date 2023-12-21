Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' co-star says they made out while she was on her 'honeymoon'

Actress Michelle Monaghan has been happily married to her husband Peter White since 2005, but at the beginning of their happily ever after, another man was involved.

In a joint interview with Mark Wahlberg, her costar in "The Family Plan," Monaghan was asked to pinpoint when in her career she had been most nervous before the first day of filming.

Monaghan insisted it was her project with Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible III," that conjured the most nerves.

TOM CRUISE'S 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' CO-STARS REVEAL WHAT ACTOR IS REALLY LIKE BEHIND THE SCENES

"I had just gotten married and kind of skipped my honeymoon to start the film right away. Then I remember going to work, and Tom and I had kind of an intimate scene, and of course that was the first scene. Then I came home from work, I was so nervous, and my husband was like, 'Don't worry, you're gonna follow his lead. You're gonna have a great time. It's going to be wonderful,'" she detailed to Collider.

"I come home at the end of the day, open up the hotel room, and he said, ‘How was it?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, it was amazing. He was so nice. It was great.’ He goes, ‘How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?’ Because we're just such fans."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Wahlberg, obviously shocked by the revelation, said, "What the heck?"

"But it's sweet, right?" Monaghan retorted. "That is a testament to the man that I married, who has just been totally supportive and is excited and jazzed for the opportunities," she said of White, with whom she shares two children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Monaghan also clarified that White was not jealous, but rather "so proud."

"I worked hard to get that role, and it was just one of those things. We just got married and really discovered our careers in New York together, and so that was really special. But I was very nervous, of course, the night before, and then proceeded to have just an amazing shoot with J.J. [Abrams] and Tom, and I have all the respect for them and that franchise."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can't believe I shared that story, but it's the truth."

Representatives for both Monaghan and Cruise did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.