ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' co-star says they made out while she was on her 'honeymoon'

Michelle Monaghan filmed intimate scenes with Cruise right after marrying her husband

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Critics Choice Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer shares Tom Cruise's billion dollar secret Video

Critics Choice Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick' producer shares Tom Cruise's billion dollar secret

'Top Gun: Maverick' producer tells Fox News Digital "nobody works harder" than Tom Cruise, and reveals whether another sequel is coming.

Actress Michelle Monaghan has been happily married to her husband Peter White since 2005, but at the beginning of their happily ever after, another man was involved. 

In a joint interview with Mark Wahlberg, her costar in "The Family Plan," Monaghan was asked to pinpoint when in her career she had been most nervous before the first day of filming. 

Monaghan insisted it was her project with Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible III," that conjured the most nerves.

TOM CRUISE'S 'MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE' CO-STARS REVEAL WHAT ACTOR IS REALLY LIKE BEHIND THE SCENES

Tom Cruise in a black shirt smiles and looks to his left slightly split Michelle Monaghan soft smiles on the carpet

Michelle Monaghan co-starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 2006 film "Mission: Impossible III." (Getty Images)

"I had just gotten married and kind of skipped my honeymoon to start the film right away. Then I remember going to work, and Tom and I had kind of an intimate scene, and of course that was the first scene. Then I came home from work, I was so nervous, and my husband was like, 'Don't worry, you're gonna follow his lead. You're gonna have a great time. It's going to be wonderful,'" she detailed to Collider.

"I come home at the end of the day, open up the hotel room, and he said, ‘How was it?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, it was amazing. He was so nice. It was great.’ He goes, ‘How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?’ Because we're just such fans."

Tom Cruise and Michelle Monaghan look into each others eyes and hold each other in a scene from "Mission: Impossible III"

Michelle Monaghan says her first scene on "Mission: Impossible III" after getting married to husband Peter White was an intimate one with Tom Cruise. (PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Wahlberg, obviously shocked by the revelation, said, "What the heck?"

"But it's sweet, right?" Monaghan retorted. "That is a testament to the man that I married, who has just been totally supportive and is excited and jazzed for the opportunities," she said of White, with whom she shares two children.

Mark Wahlberg in a dark suit and tie stands next to Michelle Monaghan in a lilac dress

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan play husband and wife in "The Family Plan." (Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images)

Monaghan also clarified that White was not jealous, but rather "so proud."

"I worked hard to get that role, and it was just one of those things. We just got married and really discovered our careers in New York together, and so that was really special. But I was very nervous, of course, the night before, and then proceeded to have just an amazing shoot with J.J. [Abrams] and Tom, and I have all the respect for them and that franchise."

Michelle Monaghan in a white blouse with a yellow belt and blue skirt held by her husband in a leather jacket

Michelle Monaghan and Peter White got married right before she began filming "Mission: Impossible III." (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for A24)

"I can't believe I shared that story, but it's the truth."

Representatives for both Monaghan and Cruise did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

