Tom Cruise's costar nearly broke his nose during a love scene, but says he was 'a gentleman'

Gina Gershon is praising Tom Cruise for being a "gentleman" during her very first love scene on screen.

During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Gershon - who is currently promoting her film "Borderlands" with Cate Blanchett - shared some of the intimate details of what it was like to film a sex scene with Cruise in the 1988 film "Cocktail" and explained why he was so "protective" of her, even though she nearly broke his nose on set.

"He had just gotten married," Gershon said of the "Top Gun" actor, who was married to Mimi Rogers at the time. "But we did kiss as much as we could. Every scene it was like, ‘Should we kiss in the scene?' 'Oh yeah, I think we should kiss.’ It was my first love scene ever."

"And did he take care of you?" Cohen asked.

"He was a gentleman," Gershon said. "It starts off under the covers and I told him I was very ticklish. I was like, ‘No, no, don’t ever do that.’ In one take, I think he wanted a reaction, and he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose. I was like, ‘Oh my god! I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ He was like, ‘No you told me to. It’s my fault.’ He was so protective over me."

"He was so overprotective over me. He was great," Gershon added.

In "Cocktail," Cruise played a business student turned bartender who finds love with an artist while working in Jamaica. The film also starred Bryan Brown, Laurence Luckinbill and Lisa Banes.

In stark contrast to Gershon's anecdote, Rob Lowe , who starred alongside Cruise in the 1983 film "The Outsiders," recently detailed the moment he got "completely" knocked out by a "competitive" Cruise during a fight scene.

Lowe and Cruise first met in 1980 when they were just teens, and the "Mission: Impossible" star was living with Emilio Estevez. The 18-year-old actor had just finished filming "Taps," according to Lowe.

He explained that he has a lot of "favorite" Cruise moments, but the one from the set of "The Outsiders" has always stuck with him.

"He’s so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying at during ‘Outsiders,’" Lowe said during an episode of the " The Rich Eisen Show. " "So much testosterone. We’re 18-year-old guys stuck on location. So we would wear headgear, and we’d have mouthpieces in, but we would legitimately spar."

In one particular boxing match, Cruise "completely" knocked Lowe out.

"And I just remember, Tom was jacked, and I had pipe cleaner arms," the actor recalled.

"But I hit him real clean, and I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up – I was coming to, on the floor," Lowe added. "And he, like, completely knocked me out."

"His eyes just went black, but that’s the stuff we did. That’s what guys do. It's like ‘Fight Club.’"

