ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Cruise's costar nearly broke his nose during a love scene, but says he was 'a gentleman'

Gina Gershon and Tom Cruise starred alongside each other in the 1988 film 'Cocktail'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Tom Cruise takes on speedflying for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Video

Tom Cruise takes on speedflying for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Go behind the scenes with Tom Cruise as he performs one of the "most dangerous sports in the world" for "Mission: Impossible." (Credit: Paramount Picture/Skydance)

Gina Gershon is praising Tom Cruise for being a "gentleman" during her very first love scene on screen.

During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Gershon - who is currently promoting her film "Borderlands" with Cate Blanchett - shared some of the intimate details of what it was like to film a sex scene with Cruise in the 1988 film "Cocktail" and explained why he was so "protective" of her, even though she nearly broke his nose on set.

"He had just gotten married," Gershon said of the "Top Gun" actor, who was married to Mimi Rogers at the time. "But we did kiss as much as we could. Every scene it was like, ‘Should we kiss in the scene?' 'Oh yeah, I think we should kiss.’ It was my first love scene ever."

Gina Gershon split with Tom Cruise

Gina Gershon said Tom Cruise was a "gentleman" while filming her very first love scene.  (Getty Images)

"And did he take care of you?" Cohen asked.

"He was a gentleman," Gershon said. "It starts off under the covers and I told him I was very ticklish. I was like, ‘No, no, don’t ever do that.’ In one take, I think he wanted a reaction, and he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose. I was like, ‘Oh my god! I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ He was like, ‘No you told me to. It’s my fault.’ He was so protective over me."

Tom Cruise in "Cocktail"

Cruise starred as a young bartender in the 1988 film.  (The Everett Collection)

"He was so overprotective over me. He was great," Gershon added.

In "Cocktail," Cruise played a business student turned bartender who finds love with an artist while working in Jamaica. The film also starred Bryan Brown, Laurence Luckinbill and Lisa Banes.

"In one take, I think he wanted a reaction, and he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose. I was like, ‘Oh my god! I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’"

— Gina Gershon

In stark contrast to Gershon's anecdote, Rob Lowe, who starred alongside Cruise in the 1983 film "The Outsiders," recently detailed the moment he got "completely" knocked out by a "competitive" Cruise during a fight scene. 

Rob Lowe in 1980

Rob Lowe in "The Outsiders." (Getty Images)

Lowe and Cruise first met in 1980 when they were just teens, and the "Mission: Impossible" star was living with Emilio Estevez. The 18-year-old actor had just finished filming "Taps," according to Lowe.

He explained that he has a lot of "favorite" Cruise moments, but the one from the set of "The Outsiders" has always stuck with him.

"He’s so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying at during ‘Outsiders,’" Lowe said during an episode of the "The Rich Eisen Show." "So much testosterone. We’re 18-year-old guys stuck on location. So we would wear headgear, and we’d have mouthpieces in, but we would legitimately spar."

A photo of Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise in 1980 next to a photo of Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe said Tom Cruise knocked him out during a fight scene.  (Getty Images)

In one particular boxing match, Cruise "completely" knocked Lowe out.

"And I just remember, Tom was jacked, and I had pipe cleaner arms," the actor recalled.

"But I hit him real clean, and I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up – I was coming to, on the floor," Lowe added. "And he, like, completely knocked me out."

"His eyes just went black, but that’s the stuff we did. That’s what guys do. It's like ‘Fight Club.’"

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

