Tom Cruise too short to be 'Jack Reacher,' creator says

The “Jack Reacher” novels will be adapted into a television series but the author said Tom Cruise will not reprise his role because he doesn’t have the character’s “physicality.”

Lee Child, the creator of the series, told BBC Radio he is working on a small screen reboot but Cruise, who has portrayed the titular character in the 2012 film “Jack Reacher” and 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” will not return. Reacher was described in the novels as 6 feet, 5 inches tall but Cruise stands at 5 feet, 7 inches.

"Cruise, for all his talent, didn't have that physicality," Child told BBC Radio.

JUDD APATOW CLAIMS TOM CRUISE DIDN’T KNOW YOU CAN WATCH PORN ONLINE

The author said he “really enjoyed” working with the “Top Gun” actor but wanted to be true to the character.

“But ultimately, the readers are right,” he said. “The size of Reacher is really, really important and it’s a big component of who he is.

"The idea is that when Reacher walks into a room, you're all a little nervous just for that first minute. And Cruise, for all his talent, didn't have that physicality,” he continued.

Child said he decided that “there won’t be any more movies with Tom Cruise” but instead a television series “with a completely new actor.”

TOM CRUISE PREFERS STAYING SINGLE, REMAINING CLOSE WITH SCIENTOLOGY PALS, REPORT SAYS

"And I want all those readers who were upset about Tom Cruise to help me out - participate in choosing the right actor for the TV series. We're rebooting and starting over and we're going to try and find the perfect guy,” he said.

“Jack Reacher” was a commercial success that grossed more than $200 million, according to Box Office Mojo. However, the sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” received negative reviews and grossed $162 million.