Lady Gaga swaps kisses with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Tom Cruise at Las Vegas residency: ‘I love you my friend’

Lady Gaga received a very special guest during her concert in Sin City.

On Sunday night, Tom Cruise stopped by the Park MGM in Las Vegas, where the singer was performing at the resort’s Dolby Live amphitheater.

On Monday, the 36-year-old took to social media and shared two photos of herself and the "Top Gun: Maverick" star planting a kiss on each other’s cheeks backstage.

"Thank you for coming to the show last night," the star captioned the post. "I love you my friend @tomcruise."

Gaga’s song for the film, titled "Hold My Hand," is being released on Tuesday. She previously described it as a "love letter" to her fans.

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," she wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."

"I'm so grateful to Tom… for this opportunity — and it's been a beautiful experience," Gaga shared about her experience. "Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long. And I'm so excited to give it to you on May 3. 'Hold My Hand.'"

Cruise is reprising his role from the original "Top Gun" film, which premiered in 1986. In it, he played Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a pilot student training with the U.S. Navy.

"We worked with the Navy and the Top Gun school to formulate how to shoot it practically," the 59-year-old said in a behind-the-scenes featurette that was released last month. "Because if we're gonna do it, we're gonna fly in the F-18s."

Footage showed co-stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis and others doing training exercises and flying in the high-speed planes. Cruise noted they did a "challenging" underwater program that simulates how to get out of an aircraft if they landed in the water.

"I’m very proud of what we all accomplished," Cruise remarked. "Each one of them is extraordinary."

The film is expected to premiere on May 27.