Tom Cruise, NASA teaming up on film to be shot in outer space, space agency's administrator says

Just when it seems Tom Cruise has conquered every feat in Hollywood, he has another trick up his sleeve.

The 57-year-old movie icon is working with NASA to develop a film shot in outer space aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station," the tweet read. "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality."

The tweet also contained a picture of the International Space Station.

While Cruise routinely engages in risky stunts for the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, Deadline reported that this film will not be associated with those movies and that Elon Musk's SpaceX is also in the mix.

In past "Mission: Impossible" installments, Cruise performed daring stunts such as hanging off the side of a jet plane and scaling skyscrapers.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the film is "in the early stages of liftoff." As of right now, no film studio is on board, per the outlet.

Cruise has been nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career and is set to appear in the sequel to his hit flick "Top Gun," which is scheduled to debut in December.

Reps for Cruise and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.