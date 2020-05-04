Chris Hemsworth calls 'Thor: Love and Thunder' script 'pretty insane'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic stifling many film and television productions, Chris Hemsworth is keeping the spirits high for fans of Marvel’s “Thor,” by teasing that the franchise’s upcoming installment is likely to give them more than they bargained for.

Slated for release on Feb. 11, 2022, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is expected to push the limits for the franchise and usher in a new era for the Marvel hero -- and Hemsworth, who has portrayed the Norse god of thunder since 2011, says the film’s premiere is worth the delay.

"It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years," Hemsworth recently told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It’s Taika at his most extreme and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane."

Actress Tessa Thompson will continue her role from “Ragnarok” as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman is also set to make her return to the franchise -- since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World" -- as Jane Foster. “The Dark Knight” star Christian Bale is also said to be joining the cast in a villainous role.

Landing the role of Thor was a life-changing moment for Hemsworth, who revealed in a June 2019 interview with Variety that he was nearly broke when he got the gig and aside from that, he almost didn’t get the job because he was auditioning for other roles: the 2009 hit “G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra” and the role Gambit in the Wolverine “X-Men” films.

“I almost put too much pressure on myself,” he said. “If I hadn’t taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed.”

“At the time, I was upset,” Hemsworth said. “I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.”

Hemsworth is currently promoting his new Netflix movie “Extraction,” in which he plays a highly skilled mercenary who is tasked with rescuing a crime lord’s kidnapped son.

He said the stunt work was on another level -- “It was the most physically demanding thing I've ever done but also the most rewarding."