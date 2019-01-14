Tom Cruise announces two new 'Mission: Impossible' films in the works

Mission accepted!

Tom Cruise is set to star as Ethan Hunt alongside his IMF team at least two more times, the actor confirmed on Monday.

"Summer 2021 and Summer 2022," the 56-year-old announced on Twitter.

Christopher McQuarrie — who directed the 2015 installment "Rogue Nation" as well as 2018's "Fallout" — also confirmed he would be returning to the franchise, which first premiered 23 years ago.

"Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible," McQuarrie tweeted.

Following its release last July, "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" has scored some of the best reviews in the series and was in the news cycle for almost a year. Talk about the film started early, in August of 2017, when Cruise broke his ankle performing a stunt in London with video to prove it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.